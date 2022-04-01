agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

AGL stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

