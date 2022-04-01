AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 8,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 701,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
