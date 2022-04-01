Air Canada Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.87.

AC opened at C$24.25 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

