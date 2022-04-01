Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

