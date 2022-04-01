Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Airbus stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 654,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

