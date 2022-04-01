Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

