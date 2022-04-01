Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

AKZOY opened at $28.63 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

