Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

ALBO stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

