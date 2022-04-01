Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 76.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.