Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 155.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

