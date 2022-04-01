Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $436.00 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.24.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

