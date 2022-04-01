Alison Hill Buys 3,559 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £8,755.14 ($11,468.61).

UTL stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.22). 32,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.13. UIL Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 214.86 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 286.80 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of £206.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UIL’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

