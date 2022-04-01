All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Trading Down 0.9%

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 18,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).
The firm has a market capitalization of £545.58 million and a P/E ratio of -176.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.11.
All Active Asset Capital Company Profile (LON:AAA)
