Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

ATI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 18,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,348,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

