Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will announce $696.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.00 million and the lowest is $688.08 million. Allegion reported sales of $694.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 15,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

