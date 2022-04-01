Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires £892.80 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £892.80 ($1,169.50).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christopher Samuel purchased 51 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.39) per share, for a total transaction of £521.22 ($682.76).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Christopher Samuel purchased 84 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,149.86).

ATST stock opened at GBX 981.99 ($12.86) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.21). The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 964.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,005.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

