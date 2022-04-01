AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of AB stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

