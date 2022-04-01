Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.57

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 36624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

