AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $152,414.35 and approximately $971.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00025071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1,023.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

