Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 482,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 256,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 333,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.41. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,680. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 1.49. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average is $278.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

