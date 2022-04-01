Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 504,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.48 on Friday, hitting $305.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

