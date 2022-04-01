Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,493,071 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,493,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $7,088,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,752. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

