Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,398,083 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,398,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

