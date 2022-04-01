Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,794,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.87. 39,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

