Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,512,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

