AltraVue Capital LLC Buys 910 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 3.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NYSE NVR traded up $76.50 on Friday, reaching $4,543.77. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,246. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,466.07 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,963.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,173.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

