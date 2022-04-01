AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for approximately 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Argan by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AGX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $632.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.