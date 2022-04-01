AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE:AMC opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

