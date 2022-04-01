Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMED. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.
AMED stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About Amedisys (Get Rating)
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
