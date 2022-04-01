American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

