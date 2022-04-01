American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.