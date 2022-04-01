American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $7.61 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $216.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 93.3% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

