American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

