AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

