AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AmmPower stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.37. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.20 and a one year high of 1.90.

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

