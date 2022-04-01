AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AmmPower stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.37. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.20 and a one year high of 1.90.
AmmPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.