AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

