AmonD Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $5,083.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.24 or 0.07259810 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,208.10 or 0.99871765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045822 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

