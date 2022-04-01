Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,960. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.