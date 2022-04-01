Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.60. 830,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.84 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

