Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,088 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

