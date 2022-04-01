Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,082.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

