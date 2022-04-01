Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $201.85. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

