Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $456,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.83. The stock had a trading volume of 457,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,364. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.
In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
