Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $456,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.83. The stock had a trading volume of 457,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,364. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.