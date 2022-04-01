Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $474,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $394.27 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.96 and a 200 day moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.