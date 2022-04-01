Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

VSS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,665. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

