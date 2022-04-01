Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $626.98. 1,623,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

