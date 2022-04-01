Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $96.11. 1,900,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $96.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

