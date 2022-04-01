Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MDT traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.44. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.
In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
