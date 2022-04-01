Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NOW traded down $17.10 on Friday, hitting $556.89. 2,039,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,496. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

