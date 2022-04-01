Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 5,188,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,116,396. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

